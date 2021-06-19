Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 5,075 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Shares of RMD stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,884. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.33. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $242.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.