Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,152. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

