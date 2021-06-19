Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.9% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $183.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,535,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

