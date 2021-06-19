Principal Street Partners LLC Has $12.29 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 168.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,296 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 848.8% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,367,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,466,000 after buying an additional 392,331 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,253,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,149,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,426,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,036,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,038,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,657,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.