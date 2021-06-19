Principal Street Partners LLC Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $460.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

