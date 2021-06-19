Principal Street Partners LLC Has $13.96 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,280. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.