Principal Street Partners LLC Has $13.99 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.16. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

