Principal Street Partners LLC Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 175.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,994 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for about 2.1% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Snap-on worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $20,753,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

NYSE:SNA traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.58. The stock had a trading volume of 866,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

