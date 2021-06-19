Principal Street Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 836.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 71,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.85. 5,347,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,293. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.