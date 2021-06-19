Principal Street Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. 1,779,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

