Principal Street Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,269. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 711.65, a PEG ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.50 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.