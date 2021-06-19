Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $15.56 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,560,000. Travel + Leisure makes up 2.0% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,927,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. 1,073,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,669. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

