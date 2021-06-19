Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 220,308 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 142.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Clearway Energy worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of CWEN traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. 3,437,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,592. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

