Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 276,067 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 200.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,067 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. 65,706,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,924,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

