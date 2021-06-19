Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 34,131 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 183.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.00. 2,973,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,969. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.90. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

