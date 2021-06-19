Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 6,034 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,818 shares of company stock valued at $97,035,932 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.49. 2,852,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

