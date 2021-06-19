Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 201.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,754 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises about 1.6% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Exelon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $7,552,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,791,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,935. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

