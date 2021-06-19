Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 190.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,813 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 663,656 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,420 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. 24,095,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,339,188. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

