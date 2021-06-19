Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 179.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 978,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,437 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in American Tower by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 707,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,167,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.94. 2,770,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.