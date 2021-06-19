Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 131.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,010,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $336,027,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.05. 8,518,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,873. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.92 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.10.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

