Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 196.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.07. 35,758,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,007,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

