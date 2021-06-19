PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.50% of PROG worth $72,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $7,864,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $2,485,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

PRG stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

