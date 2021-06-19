Project Pai Market Cap Tops $37.28 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $37.28 million and $1.27 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00040550 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00047765 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,755,883,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,552,792,929 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

