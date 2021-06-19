Prometeus 1-Day Volume Hits $7.69 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $14.18 or 0.00039334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $233.30 million and $7.69 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00726018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00083391 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.