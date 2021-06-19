Propy Market Capitalization Tops $28.19 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Propy has a total market capitalization of $28.19 million and $191,861.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Propy has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00057108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.89 or 0.00720733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083426 BTC.

Propy Profile

PRO is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

