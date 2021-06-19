Prospector Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

