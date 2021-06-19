Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE PB opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

