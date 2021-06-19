Proton Reaches Market Cap of $27.66 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $27.66 million and approximately $297,133.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00720297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083015 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.