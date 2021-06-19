Provoco Token (VOCO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $60,059.70 and approximately $508.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00726870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00043541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083460 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

