Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 14,011 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of CDW worth $22,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 94,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $165.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

