Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 40,739 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $22,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 76,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC opened at $86.13 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

