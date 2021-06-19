Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,242 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 179,941 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $23,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 465,254 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $55.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

