Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,187 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $22,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 26,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.