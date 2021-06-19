Prudential Financial Inc. Has $23.18 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.80% of Matson worth $23,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $61.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,333,216.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $2,283,707 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

