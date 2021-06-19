Prudential Financial Inc. Has $23.42 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $23,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 164,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

