Prudential Financial Inc. Has $23.69 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,721 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Hershey worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Hershey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in The Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

