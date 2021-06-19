Prudential Financial Inc. Has $24.94 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of American Water Works worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in American Water Works by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AWK opened at $157.54 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

