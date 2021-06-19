Prudential Financial Inc. Has $26.86 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,235 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ventas worth $26,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.28, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.