Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,542 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Occidental Petroleum worth $22,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Shares of OXY opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.