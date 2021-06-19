Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,455 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 2.13% of Customers Bancorp worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

