Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

