Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 433,744 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 116.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 433,744 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vipshop worth $24,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vipshop by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

