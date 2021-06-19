Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,334 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of SPS Commerce worth $22,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $98.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.99. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.