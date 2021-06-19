Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 293,275 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,275 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $25,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $76.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

