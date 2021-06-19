Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 328,527 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.