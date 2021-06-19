Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 537,621 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537,621 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Lumen Technologies worth $21,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

