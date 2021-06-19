Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 688,853 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,853 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $22,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.