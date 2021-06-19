Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,570 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.82% of Pure Storage worth $49,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.