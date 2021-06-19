PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $169,709.78 and approximately $16.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,718.77 or 1.00081457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00033137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002738 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

