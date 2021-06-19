Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $12.51

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $41,015.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $12.51 or 0.00034728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00139474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00182923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.14 or 0.99828690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.00854601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

